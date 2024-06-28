It's not clear if he will address the debate during Friday's event.

Biden to hold campaign rally in North Carolina hours after faltering debate performance

Political watchers will be keeping a close eye on President Joe Biden Friday as he holds a campaign rally Friday after Thursday night's presidential debate in what was designed to follow up on an expected strong performance.

The rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, is expected to draw a large crowd. It is unknown if the president will address how he stumbled with his answers and had a hoarse voice at the beginning of his matchup against former President Donald Trump.

A senior campaign aide told ABC News that the president is "absolutely" not considering dropping out of the race and is committed to a second debate.

President Joe Biden poses for a photograph as he greets supporters on arrival at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina, June 28, 2024. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Biden told reporters immediately after the debate that he had a sore throat and didn't have concerns about his performance.

"It's hard to debate a liar," he said.

When the president and first lady Jill Biden landed in Raleigh early Friday morning they were greeted at the tarmac by prominent North Carolina Democrats, including State Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, and about 250 supporters.

Biden spent time speaking with the supporters and took photos with them before he left the airport.

President Joe Biden poses with supporters gathered on the tarmac upon his arrival at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, North Carolina, early on June 28, 2024. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Following the Raleigh rally, the president will head to New York City to deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, the first LGBTQIA+ visitor center within the National Park system.

Biden will end his day with a closed-door campaign reception in New York.

ABC News' MaryAlice Parks contributed to this report.