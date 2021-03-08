Biden to make primetime address Thursday marking 1 year into pandemic

The White House says he'll speak to how Americans can beat COVID-19.

President Joe Biden will make his first primetime address to the nation Thursday night to "to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown," White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced during a briefing Monday.

"He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families have suffered. The president will look forward, highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and getting the country back to normal," Psaki said.

