Biden seeks advice from TV, movie 'presidents' ahead of State of the Union

President Joe Biden met virtually with actors who've played fictional American presidents and asked them for their advice ahead of his State of the Union address.

"You may've heard I've got a big speech coming up," Biden posted on X. "So, I thought I would hear from some folks who have done the job before – sort of."

"I've never spoke to so many presidents all at one time," Biden told Morgan Freeman, Tony Goldwyn, Geena Davis, Michael Douglas, and Bill Pulman in the video. "Some of you might know what a big speech like I have to do is coming up: the State of the Union. Any advice you have for me in my delivering of my speech?"

Freeman, who portrayed President Tom Beck in the film "Deep Impact," joked, "Well, sir, in my capacity as president, all I had to deal with was a meteor."

Some of the advice was more serious in nature. Goldwyn told Biden to tell Americans "they make you a better man," while Douglas said, "we can't be consumed by our petty differences."

Davis told Biden that "there's no crying in politics," to which Biden responded, "Well, what I hope is my politics doesn't make anybody else cry."

At the end, Biden invited them to the White House for an in-person meeting.