Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill hours ahead of speech to nation

The White House had said Biden would sign the measure on Friday.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, sending billions in aid to Americans, businesses and state and local governments still reeling from the pandemic.

Signing the "American Rescue Plan" he proposed into law is both a landmark moment in the crisis and a major political success for Biden, coming just hours ahead of his first prime-time address to the nation Thursday night marking one year into the national struggle.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country, and giving people of this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance," Biden said, as Vice President Kamala Harris stood behind him and off to the side.

The low-key Oval Office ceremony came a day earlier than the White House said it would after the House on Wednesday passed the bill just days before expanded unemployment benefits for many workers were set to expire on Sunday.

The White House said a bigger ceremony is planed for Friday.

