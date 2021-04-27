Biden cites new outdoor mask guidance in touting 'stunning progress' in COVID fight

The CDC now says vaccinated people can often ditch a mask when outside.

President Joe Biden, speaking outdoors without a mask and touting what he called the "stunning progress" made in the fight against COVID-19, on Tuesday echoed new CDC guidance that fully vaccinated Americans can now go without masks when outside in many cases.

"Starting today, if you're fully vaccinated, and you're outdoors ... and not in a big crowd, you no longer need to wear a mask," Biden said, speaking on the White House grounds on a sunny spring afternoon.

Biden emphasized that some activities are safer than others, but said that the decision is in keeping with the science.

"The CDC is able to make this announcement because our scientists are convinced by the data that the odds of getting or giving the virus to others is very, very low," Biden said. "If you're both and fully vaccinated and out in the open air."

Biden emerged from the White House wearing a mask, but while he didn't out it back on immediately after he finished speaking, when asked by reporters he said he would put the mask back on when he went back inside in keeping with the new guidance.

Biden used the new guidance as a pitch to Americans who may not have gotten the vaccine yet, saying that it is a way for Americans to be able to do more things.

"The bottom line is clear, if you're vaccinated you can do more things, more safely, both outdoors as well as indoors," Biden said. "So for those who haven't gotten their vaccination yet, especially if you’re younger, or think you don't need it, this is another great reason to go get vaccinated now."

He said that one of the perks is a feeling closer to normalcy.

"Yes, the vaccines are about saving your life, but also the of the people around you," Biden said. "But they’re also about helping to get us get back to closer to normal in our living, more normal living. Getting together with friends, going to the park for a picnic without needing to mask up."

He also discussed the success of his administration in getting shots into arms of Americans, especially in important demographics like seniors who were especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

"We’ve made stunning progress because of all of you, the American people. Cases and deaths are down, down dramatically from where they were when I took office in January 20th. And continuing to fall," Biden said. "This is particularly true for a group of Americans that we were most worried about when it came to the virus, senior citizens."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.