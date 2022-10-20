Biden in battleground Pennsylvania to appear with Fetterman in tight Senate race against Oz

His visit comes as some Democrats have kept their distance from Biden.

With the clock ticking toward next month's midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Thursday travels to battleground Pennsylvania to tout his infrastructure law and stump for John Fetterman.

Biden's first stop is in Pittsburgh to visit Fern Hollow Bridge -- which collapsed earlier this year when Biden was visiting the state. Fetterman will appear with him there, the White House said.

Biden will give remarks on the progress in the rebuilding of the bridge, which the administration says will now be done in a single year thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- one of the major legislative victories Biden's been highlighting ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms.

From there, Biden will go to Philadelphia for a fundraiser in support of Fetterman, who's running against celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

The event will be a somewhat rare appearance for Biden with a Democratic candidate this cycle. Some Democratic candidates have kept their distance from the president this cycle as he faces low approval ratings, and a handful have gone so far as to say Biden shouldn't run for office again in 2024.

An ABC News poll released last month found Biden's approval rating underwater: 39% of Americans approved of his job performance while 53% disapproved.

Fetterman, when asked earlier this month if Biden should run again, said that should be a "decision made by Joe Biden."

“It’s not a matter of anyone’s choice other than his, and I respect any choice he decides,” Fetterman said on the podcast “On with Kara Swisher.” Fetterman added that he believes Biden would beat Donald Trump in a rematch, if both were to seek office again.

ABC News White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks questioned Biden about his appearances on the campaign trail as he departed the White House on Thursday morning.

"Mr. President, John Fetterman is gonna appear with you today in Pennsylvania ... but there haven’t been that many candidates campaigning with you," Parks said.

"That’s not true. There have been 15, count, kid, count." Biden interrupted.

"Okay, and are there gonna be even more?" Parks pressed further.

"Yeah," Biden replied.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One, Oct. 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Patrick Semansky/AP

The Pennsylvania Senate race between Fetterman and Oz is one that could determine which party controls the chamber next year, and Democrats see the race as one of their best chances to pick up a seat.

The latest FiveThirtyEight forecast shows Democrats slightly favored to keep control of the Senate, while Republicans are favored to win back control of the House.

FiveThirtyEight's polling average for the Pennsylvania Senate race shows Fetterman leading by 5 points, though his lead has tightened over the past several weeks.

- ABC News' Molly Nagle and Mary Bruce contributed to this report.