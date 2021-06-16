Biden's Putin moment can't escape Trump's shadow: The Note

Putin doesn't want Biden to forget Trump or for Trump to forget him, either.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The goal is not a "reset," or even a show of comity for the ample cameras. And one key character will be far away though hardly forgotten.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday faces perhaps the biggest moment of his presidency so far, with a highly choreographed summit in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It's a golden and high-stakes opportunity for Biden to put his own mark on American leadership -- and part of a case Biden is eager to make.

For all that, the shadow of former President Donald Trump looms. Putin doesn't want Biden to forget his predecessor, and doesn't want Trump to forget him, either -- even playing to the former president's ego in the run-up to the summit.

For their part, the Biden White House let out word that among those the president has consulted with is Fiona Hill, who was by Trump's side during his infamous joint news conference with Putin. Hill would later say she considered faking a medical emergency to distract the media when Trump sided with Putin over the judgment of his own intelligence community.

The staggering range of issues Biden and Putin have to discuss are reminders of how much America's policies toward Russia changed with the change of administrations. Hacking attacks, human-rights abuses, diplomatic expulsions, military build-up in Ukraine -- these areas and more showcase how far removed the world is from the mutual admiration Trump and Putin exchanged publicly.

Putin and Biden are expected to hold separate news conferences Wednesday to put their own spin on what happens behind closed doors, in meetings that could last four hours or longer.

"I've been doing this a long time," Biden reminded reporters this week, saying he was being cautious in what he said about Putin before the summit.

Biden gave Putin something he wanted by even having the summit, though Putin has also been meeting with American presidents for a long time. Memories of the last president will linger a while longer, too.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

Attorney General Merrick Garland unveiled the Department of Justice plan to disrupt, deter and address the root causes of domestic terrorism -- which more specifically will aim to combat violent white supremacist extremism.

Garland's announcement came with a caveat Republicans, particularly those who cite free speech concerns in their wariness of domestic terror investigations, may welcome.

"In America, espousing a hateful ideology is not unlawful," said Garland Tuesday. "We do not investigate individuals for their First Amendment protected activities."

The strategy calls for increasing information shared between local and state law enforcement agencies with federal officials and implementation of a new system to track domestic terror.

Currently, there is no domestic terrorism law on the books and without one prosecuting domestic terrorists is complicated and tracking crimes considered to be domestic terrorism is more difficult. This new Justice Department strategy does not include a recommendation that any such law be put forth in Congress.

The plan comes as Garland finds himself in the spotlight as it relates to both the Trump DOJ leak probe and the current administration's pledge to push back on Republican-led efforts across the country to restrict access to the ballot box.

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

After a whirlwind day of meetings on Capitol Hill, Texas Democrats will cap their Washington visit on Wednesday by getting some face time with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The meeting will further highlight Democrats' push to pass federal legislation to address voting rights. It will also put the spotlight on the vice president for her role in leading the charge on a major priority issue for the Biden administration.

Harris faces significant challenges as her party's two holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, continue to dig in on stances that complicate ongoing negotiations. On Tuesday, the two Senate Democrats were absent from the slate of meetings held between their Capitol Hill colleagues and the Texas legislators. Two of the visiting state representatives, Trey Martinez Fischer and Jasmine Crockett, did meet with top members of Manchin's staff and indicated optimism about future negotiations.

"We're willing to come back on our own nickel, to meet with anybody who will meet with us because one thing was very clear from that meeting with Senator Manchin's office -- voting practices in West Virginia are way different than voting practices in Texas," Martinez Fischer said.

ONE MORE THING

President Joe Biden holds a high-stakes summit with President Vladimir Putin at what the leaders agree is a "low point" in the U.S.-Russia relationship. The two men will face off inside an 18th-century Swiss villa in Geneva, situated alongside a lake in the middle of the Parc de la Grange. Follow along for live updates.

THE PLAYLIST

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

