Bill Shine, former Fox News executive, resigns from White House communications role

Bill Shine, the White House deputy chief of staff for communications, has resigned from his post.

Interested in Trump Administration? Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The former Fox News co-president offered his resignation to President Donald Trump Thursday evening, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. Shine will serve as senior advisor to the 2020 re-election campaign.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor," Shine said in a statement issued by the White House. "I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family."

Lucas Jackson/Reuters, FILE

President Trump in a statement lauded Shine as having done "an outstanding job working for me and the Administration."

Shine, was ousted last spring from FOX News' executive ranks amid a major shakeup at the network because of sexual harassment scandals. Though he was never personally accused of harassment, questions were raised about his handling of the accusations.

Shine's joined the White House communications team roughly four months after the former communications director Hope Hicks, resigned.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.