Brett Kavanaugh will not return to teach at Harvard this winter

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will not return to teach at Harvard Law School in January after being accused of sexual assault, a Harvard Law School spokesperson confirmed to ABC News Tuesday. The Harvard Crimson, The Ivy League’s newspaper, broke the story shortly after an email sent to law students announced the decision late Monday evening.

"Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered," Associate Dean and Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs, Catherine Claypoole, wrote in an email, according to the Crimson.

Jim Bourg/Reuters

President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh in July to fill the seat left by retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, and his confirmation to the nation’s highest court seemed inevitable until three women came forward to allege that he sexually assaulted them or others in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied all the allegations.

Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times via Redux

The allegations facing Kavanaugh have been a contentious issue at Harvard, where he has taught law students for 10 years. The subjects of his classes ranged from the separation of powers to the Supreme Court – the subject of the course he’s no longer teaching. Though Law School Dean John Manning has remained largely silent throughout the controversy, law students and alumni have been vocal in their desire to see Kavanaugh investigated and potentially prohibited from teaching on campus, according to the Crimson.