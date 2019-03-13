California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a moratorium on the death penalty Wednesday, halting more than 700 executions in the state.

The executive order grants a reprieve to 737 inmates on the country's largest death row and halts the use of the death penalty in the state, according to the governor's office.

"I do not believe that a civilized society can claim to be a leader in the world as long as its government continues to sanction the premeditated and discriminatory execution of its people," Newsom said in prepared remarks on Wednesday. "In short, the death penalty is inconsistent with our bedrock values and strikes at the very heart of what it means to be a Californian."

The Associated Press

The move is especially controversial considering that California voters rejected a ballot measure that would have repealed the death penalty in 2016.

Newsom, who signaled that he wanted to move on the issue when he first took office, cited high costs, racial inequities and lack of deterrent as key reasons behind the decision.

"It has discriminated against defendants who are mentally ill, black and brown, or can’t afford expensive legal representation," Newsom said. "It has provided no public safety benefit or value as a deterrent.

"But most of all, the death penalty is absolute. Irreversible and irreparable in the event of human error," he added, noting that the state had spent $5 billion since 1978 to keep inmates on death row.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP, FILE

Newsom, a Democrat, said he is not issuing commutations for the convicted. California's last execution was in 2006, under Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The executive order will also close the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison, which has never been used, and withdraws California’s lethal injection protocol

Sharon Sellitto, a victim’s advocate whose brother, Paul Cosner, is believed by authorities to be a murder victim of serial killers Charles Ng and Leonard Lake, told ABC she is "heartbroken" by the governor’s decision.

"He's not the judge, not the jury and was not at the trial," Sellitto told ABC News in a phone interview Tuesday evening. "He should be concerned with the victims, not the perpetrators."

Sellitto said she received a phone call Tuesday night from the Department of Corrections Office of Victims Survivors Rights and Services giving her a heads-up about the governor's announcement and providing her with a contact in his office if she wished to speak to anyone further about his decision.

The Associated Press

"Awful, just awful," she said. "Nobody should use the word 'justice' in my presence again."

Mike Semanchik, managing attorney for the California Innocence Project -- which works to exonerate inmates on death row -- cheered the move.

"Conservative estimates suggest 4 percent of people on death row are innocent. That conservative estimate means 29 of the 737 people are awaiting execution for a crime they did not commit," Semanchik tweeted Wednesday. "Thank you, Gavin Newsom, for eliminating the risk of executing the innocent!"

"It has been my dream for many years that we would end the human rights violation known as the death penalty in California," Justin Brooks, director of the California Innocence Project and a Professor at California Western School of Law, said. "It is certain that as long as there is the death penalty there is the risk of executing innocent people. I am proud of our new Governor for taking this bold step."

Kim Kardashian West, who has championed criminal justice reform and successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to commute a Tennessee woman's life sentence, said she was "very supportive" of the governor's decision.

I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019

And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019

Criminal justice experts said Newsom's decision will most likely be challenged in court.

The Association of Deputy District Attorneys, which represents about 1,000 deputy district attorneys in Los Angeles County, called the decision "hasty and ill-considered."

"The voters of the State of California support the death penalty," Association President Michele Hanisee said in a statement Tuesday amid rumors about the governor's decision. "Governor Newsom, who supported the failed initiative to end the death penalty in 2006, is usurping the express will of California voters and substituting his personal preferences via this hasty and ill-considered moratorium on the death penalty."