Christine Blasey Ford's legal team said Sunday they have not yet been contacted by the FBI despite the narrowing time frame for the investigation President Donald Trump ordered Friday.

Interested in Supreme Court? Add Supreme Court as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Supreme Court news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Trump ordered the agency to reopen the background check into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with the stipulation that it be completed within a week after the Senate Judiciary Committee requested the president make the request for a "supplemental" investigation.

Ford testified Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. Kavanaugh, in his testimony following Ford's, categorically denied the allegations.

Pool via AFP/Getty Images

Since the president's order Friday, Ford's lawyers have had no contact with the FBI, a source on the legal team told ABC News on Sunday.

The New York Times first reported that Ford's legal team had reached out to the FBI and, by Sunday afternoon, had not heard back on requests to interview their client.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and staunch supporter of Kavanaugh's nomination, told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday that the FBI probe would include talking to Ford. It would also include, Graham added, interviews with Deborah Ramirez, who alleges Kavanaugh exposed himself to her in college, and Mark Judge, a high school friend of Kavanaugh's who Ford testified was in the room for the alleged assault.

Ramirez has been contacted by the FBI, her lawyers told ABC News.

Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence via AP

"We can confirm the FBI has reached out to interview Ms. Ramirez and she has agreed to cooperate with their investigation. Out of respect for the integrity of the process, we will have no further comment at this time,” Ramirez's attorney John Clune said on Saturday.

Julie Swetnick, the third woman to come forward publicly with public allegations about Kavanaugh, had not been contacted by the FBI about the allegations as of Saturday night, her lawyer Michael Avenatti told ABC News.

In a tweet on Saturday night, Trump sought to deny news reports that he was limiting the scope of the FBI investigation.

"Actually, I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion," he tweeted.

On Sunday, he tweeted again, turning the focus to Democrats.

Wow! Just starting to hear the Democrats, who are only thinking Obstruct and Delay, are starting to put out the word that the “time” and “scope” of FBI looking into Judge Kavanaugh and witnesses is not enough. Hello! For them, it will never be enough - stay tuned and watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Cindy Smith contributed reporting.