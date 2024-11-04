Colorado 2024 live election results

Colorado voters cast their ballots on Nov. 5, with voters weighing in on the presidential race and several down-ballot races, which are mostly settled after a chaotic redistricting period.

The state’s winner will receive its 10 electoral votes.Colorado polling places are open until 7 p.m. local time, with preferred, universal mail-in voting. Voters must return their mail-in ballot to vote in-person.

State significance

Though Colorado was once a notable swing state, Democrats have won the state in every election since 2008. President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by nearly 15 percentage points in 2020.

In a historic case challenging Trump's eligibility to run for president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment due to his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the former president to stay on Colorado’s ballot. The court unanimously decided that allowing Colorado to kick Trump off the ballot under the provision after a state trial court found he participated in "insurrection" on Jan. 6 could result in an unworkable "patchwork."

After redistricting almost cost Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert her seat, she is expected to win the race for the seat in Colorado’s 4th congressional district. Her 2022 challenger, Democrat Adam Frisch, is challenging for the 3rd congressional district.

