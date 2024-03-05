Colorado 2024 primary results

Thirty-seven delegates are up for grabs on the Republican side.

It's primary day in Colorado, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the front-runners in their respective parties' primaries.

Thirty-seven delegates are up for grabs in the Republican race, and 72 delegates are on the table for Democrats.

Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all votes must be received by local officials by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Early voting began on Feb. 26

State significance

Colorado's primary was thrust into the spotlight in December after the state's Supreme Court said Trump could not appear on the ballot for violating the 14th Amendment, citing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump denies wrongdoing and his team appealed the ruling. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that states don't have the power to disqualify candidates in this way.

More broadly, the state has shifted more and more Democratic at the presidential level and is not expected to be a battleground in 2024.