Connecticut 2024 live election results

Voters in Connecticut head to the polls on Nov. 5, casting their ballot in the presidential race and several down-ballot races.

The state’s winner receives its seven electoral votes.Connecticut polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, with mail-in voting only allowed in circumstances that permit absentee ballots.

State significance

Connecticut is a Democratic stronghold, having voted for the party’s candidate in every election since 1992. The closest result in the last 32 years was Hillary Clinton’s 14 percentage point win over former President Donald Trump in 2016. President Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 20 percentage points in 2020.

Though Connecticut currently only allows mail-in voting for absentee purposes, a measure that will pave the way for no-excuse absentee voting will be on the ballot.

