As Vice President Mike Pence embraces an American flag, National Security Advisor John Bolton cradles a rifle and press secretary Sarah Sanders and other members of the Trump administration row a boat through gator-infested waters, with President Donald Trump clutching a lantern as the tightly-packed vessel moves past the U.S. Capitol.

In an homage to painter Emanuel Leutze's famous 1851 depiction of George Washington crossing the Delaware River, conservative artist Jon McNaughton has created what he calls the “boat of freedom” in a newly-released painting titled, “Crossing the Swamp.”

My new painting – “Crossing the Swamp”

“Never give up. Never lower your light.

Never stop till the swamp is dry.” – Jon McNaughton

"Over 240 years ago George Washington suffered through Valley Forge and crossed the Delaware River to bring an astonishing victory to the Continental Army," Naughton wrote in his description of the painting. "This led to what many thought was impossible, to defeat a despot King and his formidable army.

"Today, Trump endeavors to cross the “swamp” of Washington, D.C. as he carries the light of truth, hope, and prosperity."

Trump has long decried Washington, D.C.'s so-called "swamp" at campaign rallies and in speeches.

"It is time to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C.," Trump said at a Wisconsin campaign rally in Oct. 2016.

Further on in Naughton’s description of the painting, the artist argues that the murky water of D.C. is subject to “dangerous vermin, perfectly willing to destroy American prosperity for their personal ideologies and financial gain.”

Naughton defines these "vermin" as "establishment Democrats, Never-Trumper-Republicans, [the] Deep State, and [the] Fake News Media."

Naughton said in his artist biography that his paintings are often centered around religious or political figures.

"I prefer to paint pictures that I believe have relevance to what is going on in the world, that make a statement, that stand for something," Naughton explained in his biography.

"I hope my work will create conversation and reach people on a deeper level," he continued. "I like to use metaphor and multiple levels of meaning to reach my viewer. If it makes them think and feel, then it is successful.”