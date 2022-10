Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has died unexpectedly at the age of 68, according to family.

Carter died of a "sudden cardiac event" on Monday night in Boston.

He served as secretary of defense under former President Barack Obama from February 2015 to January 2017.

In this Friday, May 27, 2016 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter delivers remarks during the U.S. Naval Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md. Patrick Semansky/AP, FILE

