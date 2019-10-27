Defense secretary offers more details on military raid in Syria, al-Baghdadi's death

Calling it a "bold decision," the defense secretary offered more details on the mission that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Interested in Syria? Add Syria as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Syria news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"This is a great day for America, it's a great day for the world," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said. "The president made a bold decision to launch this raid and our military service members and our interagency partners executed brilliantly."

President Donald Trump announced the death of the ISIS leader in an address to the nation Sunday morning. Al-Baghdadi was targeted Saturday in a nighttime raid by U.S. Special Operations forces in Syria.

The president said al-Baghdadi "went into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way," and died when he detonated a suicide vest.

“[Baghdadi] spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him," Trump said.

Virginia Mayo/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. took sensitive material and information from the compound, including information on the Islamic States' origins and future plans, Trump said, adding that no U.S. personnel were lost in the raid.

Al-Baghdadi was last seen alive in a video in April, in which he discussed the loss of an ISIS stronghold and praised attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people.

The U.S. had been considering a plan to leave some troops in eastern Syria to protect oil fields following a conflict between Turkey and Kurdish forces.

Esper confirmed that the U.S. would use some mechanized forces to protect oil fields.

"We are now taking some actions, I'm not going to get into the details, to strengthen our position in Dayr az Zawr to ensure that we can deny ISIS access to the oil fields," he said at a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

ABC News' Martha Raddatz, Luis Martinez, John Santucci, James Gordon Meek and Justin Doom have contributed to this report.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.