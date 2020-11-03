Delaware 2020 election results The state has three electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

Governor Election

House Election

Delaware offered vote by mail and absentee voting. Earlier this year, state lawmakers made an exception to the state’s absentee voting system to allow any voter to mail in their ballot. Voters who qualified for absentee voting could cast their ballot by fax or email. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

State Significance

Delaware’s own Joe Biden is at the top of the Democratic ticket.

In the last seven elections, Delaware has voted Democratic. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won there, beating President Donald Trump by 11.5 points.

That margin was down from the previous two elections, when the state's longtime senator, Biden, ran for vice president on the Democratic ticket.

