Delaware 2024 primary results

Tuesday is primary day in Delaware, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the front-runners, having already clinched their respective parties' 2024 nominations last month.

Sixteen delegates are up for grabs for the GOP, and 19 delegates are on the table for Democrats.

Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all votes must be received by local officials by 8 p.m. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting was from March 20 until Saturday.

State significance

Delaware's primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party.

However, the state holds sentimental value to Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years.

Delaware reliably votes for Democrats in presidential elections.