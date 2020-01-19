As Democrats push for witnesses in Senate trial, Alan Dershowitz slams impeachment case The Senate impeachment trial formally began on Thursday.

Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard professor emeritus who recently joined President Donald Trump's defense team, made the constitutional case against impeachment in an interview on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

It's an argument that he said was successfully argued in President Andrew Johnson's impeachment trial.

"When you read the text of the Constitution, treason bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, other really means that crimes and misdemeanors must be akin -- akin to treason and bribery," he told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

In a separate interview on "This Week" the lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Adam Schiff, called Dershowitz's argument "absurdist."

"You had to go so far out of the mainstream to find someone to make that argument," Schiff told Stephanopoulos. "You had to leave the realm of constitutional law scholars and go to criminal defense lawyers."

Dershowitz said that calling the argument absurdist is "to insult one of the greatest jurists in American history," referring to Justice Benjamin Curtis, who first made the argument in Johnson's impeachment trial.

"The argument is a strong one, the Senate should hear it. I am privileged to be able to make it," he said. "I have a limited role in the case. I’m only as counsel on the constitutional criteria on impeachment."

Adam Schiff appears on "The View", Jan. 13, 2020. | Alan Dershowitz appears on "The View," May 2, 2019. ABC News | ABC News

On "This Week" Schiff also called the president's formal response to the articles of impeachment "surprising" because it doesn't offer more than the "failed arguments we heard in the House."

"The facts aren't seriously contested," he said, outlining the arguments made in the articles of impeachment. "The only thing really new about the president's defense is that they're now arguing, I think, because they can't contest the facts, that the president cannot be impeached for abusing the power of his office."

Almost a month after the House voted for two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the Senate impeachment trial formally began on Thursday.

House managers outlined their formal case against the president in an 111-page brief filed with the Senate on Saturday night. In the filing, House managers argue that "the facts are indisputable, and the evidence is overwhelming" that the president abused his power by seeking foreign interference in an election and followed that action by obstructing a congressional investigation.

"Senators must accept and fulfill the responsibility placed on them by the Framers of our Constitution and the Oaths they have just taken to do impartial justice," the brief said. "They must conduct a fair trial -- fair to the President and fair to the American people.”

Also on Saturday night, the president's lawyers formally responded to the articles of impeachment by reiterating the president's assertion that he did nothing wrong.

"This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election -- now just months away," the response from lead counsels Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow said. "The highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the President began the day he was inaugurated and continues to this day."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.