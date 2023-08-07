DeSantis and Newsom agree to Sean Hannity debate, then disagree on the rules

The differences are over the audience, opening statement and more.

Rival Govs. Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom recently agreed to debate one another -- but they disagree on the details.

A Friday letter obtained by ABC News from DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck to Fox News host Sean Hannity, who would moderate the debate, outlines proposed rules to face off with Newsom.

The DeSantis' campaign debate proposal came after the Newsom camp pitched its own set of rules in late July.

Newsom, a California Democrat, suggested no audience, while DeSantis, a Florida Republican, suggested having a live audience, where tickets would be distributed evenly between the two governors.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends a barbecue in Rye, New Hampshire, July 30, 2023. Reba Saldanha/Reuters

DeSantis proposed the debate should take place in either Georgia or Iowa, while Newsom suggested Georgia, Nevada or North Carolina.

DeSantis also provided a wider range of dates for the debate, either on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Oct. 18 or Nov. 8, while Newsom only proposed dates in November.

And instead of opening remarks by each governor, DeSantis would provide a video lasting no longer than 120 seconds. Newsom's team offered that each candidate would give opening remarks no longer than four minutes.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 2, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement to Politico about DeSantis' proposed rules, Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click said, "What a joke," and he contended DeSantis needed the changes to serve as "crutches" for his performance.

(Click did not respond to a request from ABC News. A DeSantis spokesperson declined to respond to Click's criticism.)

DeSantis last week agreed to Newsom's debate challenge while appearing on Hannity's show.

"I'm game, let's get it done, just tell me when and where," DeSantis said, responding to the California governor's challenge to a televised debate, something Newsom has pressed for since 2022.

DeSantis has blasted donors and supporters with messages about the possible debate, including a memo last week arguing that a showdown with Newsom is "about two very different visions for the future of our country."

In June, Newsom said he was "all in" when asked about debating DeSantis.