DNC unveils new qualifying rules for Arizona debate

The Democratic National Committee unveiled the new qualifying threshold for the upcoming March debate in Arizona, scrapping the existing pathways, and upping the delegate requirement significantly in what is now essentially a two-person race.

For the matchup, which will be hosted by CNN and Univision on March 15, ahead of a slate primaries in some key battlegrounds, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, the three presidential candidates still in the race must only meet one threshold: earning at least 20% of the delegates awarded so far in the campaign through the deadline on the day of the debate.

From the start of the primary season through March 15, the deadline, a total of 1,870 delegates will have been allocated across the field. In the delegate hunt, candidates will need to score 374 delegates, according to an ABC News analysis.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have already hit the threshold, with 566 and 495 pledged delegates, respectively from the first four early nominating contests through Super Tuesday, which still has some votes outstanding.

The other contender in the race is Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, whose two delegates from the U.S. territory American Samoa, where she was born, are far short of the needed threshold.

Candidates have until 9 a.m ET on March 15 to secure the necessary pledged delegates, as calculated and reported by the Associated Press or CNN and can collect delegates from across contests in: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

At this point in the race, with still a number of nominating contests before the deadline, Biden has 30% of the 1,870 delegates that will be awarded by March 15, and Sanders has 27%.

For those delegates awarded to candidates who have since suspended or "otherwise discontinued" their campaigns, according to the DNC, will be allocated as "uncommitted."

The national party, in announcing the new qualifying rules, adds that "in the event that the Associated Press or CNN have not allocated a portion of the delegates available in any of the above contests due to the ongoing tabulation of votes, such unallocated delegates will not be counted in the Total Delegate Allocation."