Dominion's 2020 election lawsuit against Newsmax to move forward, judge rules

As the Jan. 6 committee continues to lay out its evidence surrounding the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge on Thursday ruled that a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion--a voting machine company at the heart of a number of "Big Lie" conspiracy theories-- against far-right news outlet Newsmax is allowed to proceed.

Judge Eric M. Davis denied Newsmax's motion to dismiss the $1.6 billion civil suit. In the original complaint, Dominion said Newsmax "helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote."

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told the Jan. 6 committee that the allegations against Dominion were "complete nonsense" and "amongst the most disturbing."