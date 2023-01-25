Donald Trump allowed back on Facebook and Instagram, Meta announces

Meta announced Wednesday that it is allowing former President Donald Trump back on and Instagram "in the coming weeks," ending a two-year suspension.

Trump was locked out of his accounts on Facebook and Instagram on Jan. 7. 2021, in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, over concerns that his posts were inciting violence. Facebook later said the suspension will hold for two years.

"The suspension was an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances," Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said in a statement. "The normal state of affairs is that the public should be able to hear from a former President of the United States, and a declared candidate for that office again, on our platforms."

"Now that the time period of the suspension has elapsed, the question is not whether we choose to reinstate Mr. Trump’s accounts, but whether there remain such extraordinary circumstances that extending the suspension beyond the original two-year period is justified," the statement continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.