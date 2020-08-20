Donald Trump to host funeral for brother Robert Trump at White House Robert Trump died last week at 71 years old.

President Donald Trump will have family and friends join him Friday at the White House for a funeral service for his brother, Robert Trump, who died last Friday.

Robert Trump's body will also be driven to the White House from New York for the ceremony, according to sources familiar with the arrangements, which are expected to remain private.

The last time a deceased body was brought to the White House was for the funeral services of President John F. Kennedy after he was assassinated in Dallas in November 1963.

The last time that remains were brought to the White House for a funeral there for a private citizen was in 1936 for Louis Howe, an adviser to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt.

The Trump family has invited 200 people to attend the services though it's unclear how many plan to attend. The service is expected to be held in the East Room of the White House and a source familiar with the arrangements told ABC News any costs would be covered by the president personally.

The White House declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

Robert Trump, like his brother, was in the New York real estate business, running a majority of the remaining company founded by Fred Trump Sr., his father.

Trump visited his brother just one day before his death, calling him his "best friend" in a statement reacting to his passing.

"His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest In Peace," the statement concluded.