Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

Trump had filed his own suit in response to a $250 million lawsuit by James.

Less than a day after receiving a warning from a federal judge, former President Donald Trump has withdrawn his $250 million lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The withdrawal came in a brief document filed Friday morning with U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who Thursday night warned Trump's legal team that the lawsuit appeared to verge on frivolous.

"Plaintiff, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, by and through his undersigned counsel and pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(i), hereby voluntarily dismisses his claims in this action against Defendant, LETITIA JAMES, without prejudice," the letter said.

Trump's lawsuit against the AG had sought to shield Trump's revocable trust from James, who has an ongoing $250 million civil suit that alleged fraudulent conduct at the Trump Organization.

