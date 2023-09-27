Doug Burgum is running for president

He was elected governor of North Dakota after a major upset in the GOP primary.

ABC News Photo Illustration / Alex Gilbeaux

Doug Burgum was born on August 1, 1956, and grew up in Arthur, North Dakota.

He is married to his wife, Kathryn, and has two sons and one daughter from a previous marriage.

After attending Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 1980, Burgum worked for a software company that was eventually sold to Microsoft.

He spent over 35 years working in the private sector, founding companies in real estate development and venture capital.

Burgum was elected governor of North Dakota in 2016 after scoring a major upset in the Republican primary.

He won reelection in 2020, defeating the Democratic challenger by nearly 40 points.

Burgum announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on June 7.