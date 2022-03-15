Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, tests positive for COVID-19

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the vice president's office.

"Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19," Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the vice president, said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight's event [on Equal Pay Day]. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test."

During his event marking Equal Pay Day at the White House -- an event both Harris and Emhoff were slated to attend -- President Joe Biden referenced Harris' absence due to Emhoff's positive test.

"One person I am particularly proud of is, was going to be introducing me is Kamala Harris," Biden said. "Kamala chose not to take a chance since her husband had contracted COVID, although he's feeling very well I'm told. By the way, when he tested, he's fine, but out of an abundance of caution, she decided she wasn't going to join us today."

"But let's send her our love, because she's something else. And I know how proud she is of our team," he added.

Asked if Biden is being tested again this evening given his proximity to Harris earlier, the White House pointed out that isn't required by COVID protocols.

Biden, as far as we know, was last tested on Sunday, and was negative.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.