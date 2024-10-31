20 states allow eligible voters to register and vote at the polls.

Election 2024: Voters can still register to vote in these states

Although many states have passed their deadline for eligible residents to register to vote, 22 states and the District of Columbia offer one last chance to sign up and cast a vote in the next couple of days.

Prospective voters in those locations, however, will have to go in person and bring key items in order to do so.

Poll workers register people at the Zeidler Municipal Building as early voting began in Milwaukee, Wisc., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Mike De Sisti/USA Today Network

Same-day voter registration, where an eligible voter can go in person to register to vote and cast their ballot in the same spot after their application is approved, has become a growing option over the last couple of years, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks registration deadlines.

People wait in line to cast early ballots or register to vote outside the Douglas County Election Commission in Omaha, Neb., Oct. 24, 2024. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The prospective voter must bring proof of identification and proof of residency in order for their registration to be approved, the NCSL said. In most cases, this would mean just a driver's license, but other additional proofs are accepted including utility bills and paystubs, the NCSL said.

Several states will count a ballot as provisional until proper ID is supplied or until the voter's application is fully checked, according to the NCSL.

When is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Your State National Conference of State Legislatures

Here are the states that offer same-day voter registration during early voting and Election Day at polling sites.

Eligible voters can log onto vote.gov for more resources on how to register and check the status of their registration, as well as information on their ballot.