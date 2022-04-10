Fauci says individuals should continue to assess COVID risks for themselves

"We don't want to poo-poo getting infected," he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, said Americans should continue assessing risk for themselves as COVID-19 cases rise.

"It's going to be a person's decision about the individual risks they're going to take," Fauci told "This Week" Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

"I think the people who run functions, who run big dinners like the White House Correspondents ball or thinking back to the Gridiron dinner are going to have to make a determination looking at the CDC guidelines and seeing where the trends are," he added.

The annual Gridiron Club Dinner held last Saturday in Washington was followed by a surge in COVID-19 cases among high-profile attendees. At least 67 guests say they have tested positive.

