Fauci says he 'would support' mandating COVID-19 vaccine for air travel

So far, some major U.S. airlines have only mandated employee vaccinations.

Mina Kaji
September 14, 2021, 12:25 AM
4 min read

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he would support mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for air travel.

"I would support that," Dr. Fauci told The Skimm podcast on Friday. "If you want to get on a plane and travel with other people ... you should be vaccinated."

He did not specify in the podcast interview whether the vaccine mandate he supports would just be for travelers over the age of 12 or all travelers.

The U.S. Travel Association responded that while they support people getting vaccinated, they have "long maintained that there should be no mandatory vaccination requirement for domestic travel."

"Such a policy would have an unfair, negative impact on families with young children who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine," the statement continued.

They believe the mask mandate, which has been extended through January 2022, is enough to keep passengers safe -- pointing to a study conducted by the Department of Defense in partnership with United Airlines.

The study found that the risk of COVID-19 exposure onboard an aircraft is "virtually non-existent" and when masks are worn there is only a 0.003% chance particles from a passenger can enter the breathing space of a passenger sitting beside them.

"Proper tools are already in place to enable safe air travel for Americans," the association emphasized.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients was also asked about the possibility of vaccine mandates for domestic flights Monday.

"We're pulling available levers to require vaccinations and we're not taking any measures off the table," he said.

Last week, the Biden administration proposed employers with more than 100 workers mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or offer weekly testing.

Some major U.S. airlines, like United, have already announced they will require all employees to be fully vaccinated and grant little room for exceptions.

But U.S. airline CEOs have been skeptical about the feasibility of mandating vaccines for passengers.

United CEO Scott Kirby has called the suggestion "logistically impractical."

"I think it would require government response and government tracking to make that practical and make it work," he told MSNBC last month, "and so it's probably unlikely to happen domestically."

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CBS it would be a "logistical dilemma" to try and implement the requirement in the U.S. and threaten to "bottleneck the domestic travel system."

Top Stories

On Location: September 13, 2021

3 hours ago

Consumer good prices continue to rise

Jul 18, 9:24 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Over 243,000 kids test positive in 1 week

3 hours ago

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

4 hours ago

Fauci says he 'would support' mandating COVID-19 vaccine for air travel

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward Texas coast

2 hours ago

Anna Wintour dishes on what to expect from the 2021 Met Gala

Sep 13, 8:30 AM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Putin watches huge display of firepower during Russian war games

4 hours ago

Met Gala 2021: See standout red carpet looks from fashion's biggest night

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Anna Wintour dishes on what to expect from the 2021 Met Gala

Sep 13, 8:30 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward Texas coast

2 hours ago

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Putin watches huge display of firepower during Russian war games

4 hours ago

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

Top Stories

Anna Wintour dishes on what to expect from the 2021 Met Gala

Sep 13, 8:30 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward Texas coast

2 hours ago

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events