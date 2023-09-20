Federal government to relaunch free COVID tests program

Americans would be able to order the tests at CovidTests.Gov in coming weeks.

The federal government program used for the last two winters to send free COVID tests to Americans' homes will get up-and-running once again in the coming weeks, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday.

Becerra made the announcement speaking to reporters at a CVS drugstore in Washington, D.C., while getting his updated COVID shot and flu shot.

CovidTests.Gov has been an on-and-off presence since the winter of 2022, when the omicron variant was ripping across the country.

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are seen in this illustration photo, Jan. 31, 2023. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE

At the time, President Joe Biden pledged to give out 1 billion free rapid tests.

But the site was temporarily shut down that fall as a political fight dragged on over COVID funding. Officials said they had to conserve tests in case they didn't get more money -- which they didn't.

Still, the site relaunched again in December as cases began to climb again, then shut down this past June.

The government will now relaunch CovidTests.Gov again in time for another winter surge.

"We will make available some of those tests that we have in our stockpile, so that Americans can use them. We want them to be able to use those tests during this viral season -- fall, winter respiratory viral season," Becerra said. "So we'll try to make those tests available. Stay tuned for the information."

COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to climb in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the week ending Sept. 9, hospitalizations increased 7.7% from 19,068 to 20,538 weekly hospitalizations.

COVID tests are still available free of cost or for reimbursement under most insurance plans and at community health centers.

ABC News' Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.