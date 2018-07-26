Feds investigating child seat manufacturer for possible failure of a recent recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating a child seat manufacturer for possibly failing to properly carry out a recall, potentially violating safety regulations.

The manufacturer, Diono, formerly known as Sunshine Kids Juvenile, released a safety recall report in October 2017, stating there were 519,052 child restraints potentially involved.

The NHTSA wrote they have concerns regarding both the recall remedy and owner notifications for the recall.

"The chronology submitted by Diono indicates that Diono knew or should have known there was a noncompliance,” NHTSA wrote in a statement.

Diono did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ABC News is not aware of any reports of injuries as a result of the product.

The investigation comes nearly a week after the Department of Transportation's inspector general called on the agency to improve its management of recalls.

"Diono takes child safety extremely seriously, and we are fully aware of the current audit published by NHTSA," a manufacturer representative told ABC News.

The company said it has contacted all registered users of the car seat under recall and immediately provided a remedy kit.