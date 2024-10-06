FEMA's Criswell dismisses 'ridiculous' Helene recovery falsehoods

"It's a shame that we're putting politics ahead of helping people," she says.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell discussed recovery from Hurricane Helene across the Southeast and pushed back on baseless claims about the agency’s funding.

“You know, it's really a shame that we're putting politics ahead of helping people, and that's what we're here to do,” Criswell told ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

Criswell spoke about Helene's path of destruction that has left many reeling across the Southeast. The storm’s death toll stands at 227, according to The Associated Press.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell appears on "This Week," Oct. 6, 2024. ABC News

Donald Trump and other Republicans, such as GOP Texas Rep.Troy Nehls, have circulated false claims about FEMA funding being directed to illegal immigrants. "It's frankly ridiculous and just plain false," Criswell said of these claims.

She also said that FEMA is “absolutely” prepared for Tropical Storm Milton, which is expected to make landfall in Florida by midweek.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.