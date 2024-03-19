Florida 2024 primary results

Donald Trump moved to the state after leaving the White House.

It's primary day in Florida, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the only remaining major candidates in their respective parties' primaries, having clinched the 2024 Republican and Democratic nominations last week.

One hundred twenty-five delegates are up for grabs in the GOP primary, and 224 delegates are on the table in the Democratic primary.

Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all votes must be received by local officials by 7 p.m.

Early voting was from March 9 until Saturday.

State significance

The state, once a famously hard fought battleground for presidential candidates, has shifted more conservative in federal and some down-ballot candidates since 2020.

