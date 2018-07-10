Football player tweets at TSA, claiming mother's ashes spilled during screening

New York Giants defensive lineman A.J. Francis has called out TSA on for how it handled his luggage at Los Angeles International Airport - specifically, he says, a container with the ashes of his mother inside.

But the TSA, while expressing condolences, is pushing back on his account.

His tweet, full of foul language, says the next time the TSA feels "the need to go through my mother's ashes for no reason make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes."

Carrie Leanne Francis, who died on June 26, was only 46 years old.

@AJFrancis410/Twitter

During the screening of Francis’s checked bag, the TSA said, video review showed an alarm was called for an unidentified object, described as an “opened, unmarked ceramic container, wrapped in aluminum foil inside a small bag.”

Upon further inspection of the checked bag, the TSA said in a statement, the container was loosely packaged, unmarked and the contents were unknown to the TSA officer.

After an officer completed screening of the checked bag - clearing it to continue to its destination – the container was carefully repacked and put into place, the agency said.

A photo in Francis’s tweet shows clothing in his luggage covered in what he said were his mother's ashes and a notice of inspection bag from TSA.

“TSA understands how painful losing a loved one is, and we express our sincere condolences to Mr. Francis,” TSA told ABC in a statement. “TSA officers are trained to treat all travelers’ belongings with care and respect.”

For passengers traveling with cremated remains through a checkpoint, TSA recommends securing them in a container made of a lighter weight material, such as wood or plastic.