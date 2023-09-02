Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson dies at 75

The former governor founded the Richardson Center for Global Engagement.

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson died at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts, according to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, the organization founded by Richardson to promote international peace and dialogue. He was 75.

"Governor Richardson passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. He lived his entire life in the service of others – including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad," Mickey Bergman, vice president of the Richardson Center, said in a statement Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.