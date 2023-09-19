Former Oath Keeper Ray Epps, a target of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, charged by DOJ

The Justice Department has charged former Oath Keepers member Ray Epps for his participation in the Jan. 6 riot. Epps became a target of conspiracy theories spread by many Republicans who sought to accuse him of being an undercover federal agent that urged Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Epps was charged on Monday with a single misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted area via a criminal information, which is often an indication a defendant is prepared to plead guilty.

Ray Epps, in the red Trump hat, center, gestures to others as people gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

Epps had long denied being an informant or federal agent, including in testimony before the Jan. 6 House select committee. He has since filed a defamation suit against Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson for repeated segments spreading the conspiracy theory he was acting undercover, which he has said resulted in threats and harassment that upended his life.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.