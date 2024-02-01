The event will take place in March or April, a source told ABC News.

Former Presidents Obama, Clinton to support Biden at campaign event

President Joe Biden’s campaign is planning a fundraising event with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, a source familiar with the planning told ABC News.

The event will take place in either March or April, the source said.

The Biden campaign declined to comment on this report.

Representatives for Obama and Clinton did not respond to ABC's request for comment.

In this Nov. 5, 2022, file photo, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama embrace on stage during a rally in Philadelphia. Mark Makela/Getty Images, FILE

NBC News was the first to report the fundraiser's details with the three presidents.

