Former Trump aide, MAGA Inc founder Taylor Budowich, goes before grand jury in classified docs probe

He is appearing in front of a South Florida grand jury on Wednesday.

The founder of MAGA Inc and a former Trump aide, Taylor Budowich, is appearing in front of a South Florida grand jury on Wednesday, which is hearing evidence and witness testimony in the classified documents probe.

An ABC News camera caught Budowich going into the federal court in Miami. He did not respond to questions or a request for comment. His lawyer also didn't respond to ABC News' request for comment.

It comes as ABC News has previously reported that the Special Counsel Jack Smith has expanded his probe into political action committees that were formed by Trump allies.

A federal grand jury investigating the activities leading up the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the push by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has expanded its probe to include seeking information about Trump's leadership PAC, Save America, sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News.

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters before speaking at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.