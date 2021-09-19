General's drone strike acknowledgement was the correct response: Mullen

Former Joint Chiefs Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen appeared on ABC's "This Week."

Janae Morris
September 19, 2021, 1:43 PM
2 min read

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen said Sunday that U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie's acknowledgement that the Aug. 29 drone strike near the Kabul airport was "a mistake" was the correct response.

"I thought what Gen. McKenzie did was right," Mullen told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

Ten people were killed in the strike, which the U.S. believed was targeting a terrorist, but instead killed an aid worker and others in the area.

"We now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-Khorasan or were a direct threat to U.S. forces," McKenzie said Friday.

"I offer my profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed," he added.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

