Georgia 2020 election results

Georgia has already seen record turnout from voters casting absentee ballots by mail and showing up to vote during the mandated three weeks of early voting. The secretary of state has predicted that the surge would continue on Tuesday, saying as many as 6 million Georgians could vote this election, which would be 1.9 million more voters compared with last cycle.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

The Peach State has 16 electoral votes up for grabs, and for the first time in decades it may deliver them to the Democratic ticket. On Election Day, poll sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

State Significance

In 2016, Georgia went for then-candidate Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton by a margin of about 5 percentage points, a slimmer margin than in 2012 and a warning to Republicans that the state was trending from being reliably red to having a purplish tint. The midterm elections only solidified that trend when Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams lost to now-Gov. Brian Kemp by about 55,000 votes -- a margin of just 1.4 percentage points.

ABC News rates the presidential race a toss-up in the state. If it went for Biden, who campaigned in the state the week before the election, it would be the first time Georgia has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since former President Bill Clinton's victory in 1992.

Democrats aren't just eyeing Georgia for the presidential contest. With both of its Senate seats on the ballot this election, there are two potential pick-up opportunities for Democrats as they try to take control of Congress' upper chamber. In the regular Senate race, Democrat Jon Ossoff, who runs an investigative journalism media company, is hoping to unseat first-term Republican Sen. David Perdue. In the special "jungle primary" Senate election, Democrat Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is leading in the polls, while Republicans Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the appointed incumbent, and Rep. Doug Collins have been splitting the GOP vote.

Unlike the presidential race, in order to win outright in either of these Senate races, a candidate will need to get a majority of the vote. The special election is all-but-certain to advance to a runoff on Jan. 5, and polls indicate the Perdue-Ossoff race could end up there as well, keeping the political eyes on Georgia through the new year.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.