Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is concerned a racist robocall and other measures prior to Tuesday's election could leave state residents feeling like "their votes don't count."

The automated phone messages went out to an unknown number of Georgia homes and featured the voice of someone impersonating Oprah Winfrey, who campaigned with Abrams last week, according to ABC affiliate WSB in Atlanta..

"This is the magical negro, Oprah Winfrey, asking you to make my fellow negress, Stacey Abrams, the governor of Georgia," the call said in part. It also included a slew of racist language including references to Aunt Jemima.

Both campaigns have denounced the calls, which were paid for by a group called Road to Power, WSB reported.

"Are you concerned these racist appeals are going to work?" ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Abrams on "Good Morning America" on Monday.

Abrams, who, if elected in the tight race, would be the nation's first-ever female African- American governor, responded by referring in part to her Republican opponent Brian Kemp, who is Georgia's secretary of state, for measures that Democrats claim intend to suppress the state's vote.

"What I'm concerned about is that his overarching architecture of voter suppression, of ostracization, of demeaning and dehumanizing people, that that can cause people to think that their votes don't count, which is why we've been so aggressive about telling people the best antidote to his antics is to actually turn out and engage," Abrams said.