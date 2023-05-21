GOP budget chief pushes back on Biden, says new taxes in debt deal are nonstarter

The president has sought revenue increases while raising the borrowing limit.

Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington, the House Budget Committee chairman, on Sunday pushed back on President Joe Biden's call for tax increases as part of a deal to raise the nation's debt limit to avoid a default.

"You couldn't get tax policies and tax revenues in the Senate bill. We certainly weren't going to put it in the House bill," Arrington told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, referring to lack of Republican support in the Senate, where most legislation needs 60 votes to pass.

Arrington was responding to comments Biden made earlier Sunday in Japan, where he was attending a summit of the Group of Seven countries.

"No. 1, it's not on the table for discussion. No. 2, taxes right now would only be passed on to consumers at higher prices. So we will exacerbate inflation," Arrington added.

Republicans control the House and passed their own legislation last month to raise the debt ceiling while cutting the federal government's budget and reversing some Biden policies.

Talks are continuing between the president and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the debt limit. Republicans are also seeking major spending cuts, but Biden said a major disagreement was on revenue.

