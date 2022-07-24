Some in GOP 'very concerned about the damage' Trump does if he launches 2024 bid before midterms: Hogan

"In competitive places and purple battlefields, it’s going to cost us."

Some Republicans "are very concerned" about Donald Trump potentially launching a 2024 presidential bid before November's midterm races, which could upend contests across the country, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday.

"We had discussions about that at the Republican Governors Association last week," Hogan told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl of a possible Trump announcement, which Trump has repeatedly teased.

"I think most people are very concerned about the damage it does to the party if he announces now," Hogan said. "And, you know, it may help in very red states or very red districts. But in competitive places and purple battlefields, it’s going to cost us seats if he were to do that."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.