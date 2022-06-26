GOP Rep. Miller, speaking alongside Trump, calls SCOTUS ruling 'victory for white life'

A spokesperson told the Associated Press the line was a “mix up of words.”

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., said at an Illinois Trump rally Saturday that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a "historic victory for white life."

"President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday," Miller said.

A spokesperson for Miller told The Associated Press the line was a "mix up of words."

"You can clearly see in the video ... she's looking at her papers and looking at her speech," Isaiah Wartman, the spokesperson, told the AP.

Rep. Mary Miller speaks at the Save America Rally after former President Donald Trump endorsed her in Mendon, Illinois, on June 25, 2022. Kate Munsch/Reuters

The congresswoman's comments came a day after the court voted to end the constitutional right to have an abortion after nearly 50 years.

Miller made the apparent misspeak onstage in Mendon, Ill., as she opened her remarks alongside former President Donald J. Trump. Trump was in town to support the incumbent before Tuesday's primary, where she will run against Republican Rep. Rodney Davis in Illinois' newly redrawn 15th Congressional district.

Her challenger, Davis, voted to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 capitol attack. Miller voted against the measure, and won Trump's endorsement in January.

Rep. Mary Miller gives remarks after receiving an endorsement during a Save America Rally with forme President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds, on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Earlier in the rally, Trump praised the Dobbs v. Jackson decision as a "victory for the constitution, a victory for the rule of law and, above all, a victory for life."

A raucous crowd cheered "thank you, Trump," as he touted his success in nominating three Supreme Court justices during his presidential term.

"I promised to nominate judges and justices who would stand up for the original meaning of the Constitution," the former president said. "We got almost 300 federal judges and three great Supreme Court justices confirmed to do exactly that."