GOP's Susan Collins to vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Collin's pledge gives Biden's nominee its first GOP vote.

Capitol Hill -- Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has pledged to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden at least one Republican vote for his nominee.

While Democrats have the votes to confirm Biden's high court nominee on their own, with Collin's vote, the White House meets its goal of securing at least some Republican support and shoring up the court's credibility.

The New York Times first reported the development.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.