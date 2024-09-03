Harris campaign kicks off reproductive rights tour in Florida

The campaign launched a 50-stop bus tour in the battleground states.

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign kicked off a weekslong 50-stop "reproductive freedom bus tour" across battleground states in West Palm Beach, Florida -- former President Donald Trump's backyard -- on Tuesday.

The campaign said "reproductive rights storytellers" will join campaign surrogates along the route to help emphasize the split screen on the issue between the Harris-Walz campaign and Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance.

Women's reproductive rights are a key voter issue driving suburban women to the polls, and has been a spotlight since the Supreme Court overruled the constitutional right to abortion that had been the law nationwide for almost 50 years.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in conversation with actress Sophia Bush during a Fight For Reproductive Freedoms event at the Mexican Heritage Plaza on Jan 29, 2024 in San Jose, CA Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"Our campaign is hitting the road to meet voters in their communities, underscore the stakes of this election for reproductive freedom, and present them with the Harris-Walz ticket's vision to move our country forward, which stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump's plans to drag us back," Harris-Walz Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez wrote in a statement.

The bus tour began just days after Trump announced a sweeping new policy proposal on in vitro fertilization, promising to make the costly treatments free. The former president has not yet provided any specific details about how he would fund the initiative.

Trump's initiative is seen as a way to court those suburban women as November approaches.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a town hall campaign event with former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard on Aug 29, 2024 Scott Olson/Getty Images

On a phone call with reporters on Friday, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been campaigning for Harris, said "American women are not stupid" and that they understand the promise is coming from Trump, who has consistently bragged about being responsible for the Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade.

"It was Donald Trump who opened the door for any extremist judge or extremist state legislature to ban IVF without legal protection for abortion and IVF," Warren said.

Tuesday's bus tour kicked off in West Palm Beach -- not far from Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago. Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Chavez Rodriguez joined the bus tour on Tuesday. There will be appearances from reproductive rights advocates Amanda Zurawski, Hadley Duvall and Kaitlyn Joshua throughout the tour as well, according to the campaign.

So far, the Harris-Walz campaign already has events scheduled in Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Georgia for the bus tour -- with more stops scheduled throughout the fall.

This election cycle, seven states, including the critical battleground states of Arizona and Nevada, will vote on abortion-related ballot initiatives in November.

According to a New York Times/Siena Poll released in August, abortion was a top-three issue among all registered voters in swing states with 14% of registered voters saying it was the most important issue in deciding their vote this November.

Trump, whose stance on abortion has wavered at times over the past year, recently criticized Florida's six-week abortion ban.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about Florida's new 6-week abortion ban during an even the Prime Osborn Convention Center on May 01, 2024 in Jacksonville, FL Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks," he said to NBC News last month.

His campaign attempted to walk back that comment before Trump clarified that he'll be voting "no" on Florida's Amendment 4 -- also known as the "Right to Abortion Initiative" -- come November, despite continuing to claim that a ban at six weeks is "too short."

This isn't Harris' first time hitting the campaign trail to focus on reproductive rights. She had already been tapped to lead reproductive rights discussions under President Joe Biden's former campaign. In January, she embarked on a "reproductive freedom tour" on the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, making stops in Florida and Arizona.