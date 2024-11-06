With Harris' path to victory narrowing, Trump declares victory

ABC News has projected Trump to win Georgia and North Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump took the stage at West Palm Beach County Convention Center early Wednesday morning to the raucous cheers of supporters.

Trump declared victory as Vice President Kamala Harris' path to reach 270 electoral votes narrowed following projections for Trump in North Carolina and Georgia, and in highly prized Pennsylvania.

ABC News has not yet projected a winner in the overall race, or in the four remaining swing states, as results continue to come in.

"We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," Trump said. "And it is now clear that we've achieved the most incredible political -- hey, look what happened, isn't this crazy? But it's a political victory."

"This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again," he added.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for an election night event alongside former First Lady Melania Trump and his son Barron Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 6, 2024. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Before Trump spoke, his son Eric posted a photo of his father behind the scenes.

Trump left for the convention center shortly after he was projected to win North Carolina. He rode over with members of his family and his top campaign leadership team.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at his election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 6, 2024. @EricTrump/X

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, also arrived at the convention center with his family.

The mood at the watch party began to mirror a campaign rally once North Carolina was called, according to ABC News campaign reporters on the ground in Florida.

The crowd also booed when the screens showed Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond saying Harris be speaking at her watch party at Howard University. Harris will instead address the nation later Wednesday, Richmond said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.