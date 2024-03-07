Hawaii 2024 Democratic caucus results

Super Tuesday made clear this week that Biden looks set for a Trump rematch.

Hawaii's Democratic caucuses are on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after Super Tuesday made clear that November will almost certainly be a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The caucuses are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, according to the party.

Participants must be registered Democratic voters.

State significance

Biden won Hawaii's 2020 nominating contest over Sen. Bernie Sanders and is expected to do so again this week, though he did see a surprising if politically inconsequential defeat in the territory of American Samoa on Super Tuesday, losing with less than 100 total ballots to little-known Jason Palmer.

He has won every other race.

Hawaii is a reliably Democratic state in the presidential race.